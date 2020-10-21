Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

