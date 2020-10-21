EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.