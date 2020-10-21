Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

ES stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,856,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 681.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.