Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

