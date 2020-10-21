Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 13th

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

