Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.15. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,575,704 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

