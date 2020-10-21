Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $98.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

ES opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

