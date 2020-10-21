Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.24

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.07, with a volume of 1933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.