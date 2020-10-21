Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

