F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.