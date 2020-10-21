Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 72,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $49,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

