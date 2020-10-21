Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $64.30 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.73. 103,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,118,724. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $407.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.