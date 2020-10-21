Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $86.25 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.34% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $86,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,136,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

Shares of ALXN traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 25,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

