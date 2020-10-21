Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $6.31 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 337,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,127,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $234,250 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,353. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

