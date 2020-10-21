Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 23,800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 28.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 10.6% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,334 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,823 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $331.80. 60,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $307.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

