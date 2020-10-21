Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 370,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.21% of FOX worth $35,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 49,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

