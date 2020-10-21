FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Bonso Electronics International (OTCMKTS:BNSO) Head to Head Review

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 12.25% 4.37% 3.95% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Bonso Electronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 3 0 3 0 2.00 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Bonso Electronics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 8.18 $675.01 million $0.36 54.81 Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.02 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats Bonso Electronics International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.