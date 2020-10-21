Fastly, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fastly in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 205.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,029,786 shares of company stock valued at $175,030,504. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

