F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 709.39 ($9.27) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28). 252,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 459,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 673.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of £500.40 ($653.78). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.26 ($12,994.85). Insiders purchased 1,553 shares of company stock worth $1,054,396 over the last quarter.

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

