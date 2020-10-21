Federal Realty Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

FRT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,700. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.