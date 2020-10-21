Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Shares of FRT opened at $74.16 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

