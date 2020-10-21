Financial Analysis: CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Sun Communities (OTCMKTS:SUI)

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $955.30 million 1.84 $105.41 million N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.26 billion 11.32 $177.38 million $4.92 29.59

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Volatility and Risk

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 10.33% 7.49% 3.97% Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95%

Summary

Sun Communities beats CYRELA BRAZIL R/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

