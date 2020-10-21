First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $165.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.