First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

