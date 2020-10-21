First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after buying an additional 588,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 830,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $38,074,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

