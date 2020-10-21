First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

