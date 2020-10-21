First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

