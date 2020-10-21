First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $388,000 in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.32% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Asure Software by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million. Research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

