First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,755,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after buying an additional 277,482 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

