First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

