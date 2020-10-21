First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,654 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 514,574 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

