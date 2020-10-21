First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 5,149 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.