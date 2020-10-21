First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 591 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chase were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chase by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $289,196 over the last three months.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

