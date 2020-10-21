First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

