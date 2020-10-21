First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $65.92. 43,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

