First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. Approximately 2,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.