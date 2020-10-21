FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.55 million. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

