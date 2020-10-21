Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of DFP opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.