Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

PFD opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

