Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

