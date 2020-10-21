Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.