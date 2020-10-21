Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 19 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.46% of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.