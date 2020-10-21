FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $138,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 894 shares of company stock valued at $37,197. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FRP by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FRP by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FRPH stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $394.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.66.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
