FUZE Token (FUZE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,537.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $47,364.22 and approximately $8,537.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for $60.40 or 0.00485206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00238164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00084822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01324114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00144925 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 784 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.