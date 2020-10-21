FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,441. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

