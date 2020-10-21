FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.18 on Monday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,198,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.