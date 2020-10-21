FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

XEL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 8,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,682,000 after acquiring an additional 228,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.