FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Avista Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AVA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Avista by 9,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avista by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

