FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 256,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.