FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. 25,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after acquiring an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

